Your decisive action was like Connor McDavid’s, have you studied him?

Not at all. Peter Mueller gave me the puck and told me to go. So I listened to him. Then I just reacted to seeing a place there, so I tried to put it there.

Were you surprised that the puck went over Kiviah’s shoulder?

A little bit. It was a beautiful feeling. I’m glad we’re not done and we’re moving on. I believe that the win will give us a kick and we will be able to turn the series around.

But no one has yet succeeded. It is a challenge?

Certainly and we hope so. That match was balanced again, it was up and down. We feel good, we have enough strength, but at the same time we know that we still have a long way to go.

After the first period you were losing 0:2, was it difficult not to wrap it up?

So difficult. We knew it could be our last game, which is actually every other game in the series now, so we’re going to fight until the end.

In overtime, you pushed a lot to finish. Did you perceive it as having the most strength?

I feel really good and I think the guys do too. We had enough strength, and we still have a lot. It’s not about making myself feel better. We all feel good and we believed that we will make it to the winning end.

You scored two goals in power plays. Did they help you a lot today?

Yes, it's important to use them because the matches are very close.

Did you know what the longest extra-league playoff game is?

Well, I don’t know exactly. I know that Vítkovice is in it. Any three extensions together?

In the 2012/2013 season, Vítkovice scored a goal in the 114th minute in České Budějovice. Today you got third in the longest matches, were you glad it didn’t drag on?

I guess we didn’t care. We really have enough strength. The important thing was that we won that match and we can keep fighting.

In extra time, there was an unexpected pause for the treatment of linesman Josef Špůr, did the rest help?