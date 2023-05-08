Home » Kodýtek from Pilsen, Stránský from Litvínov and goalkeeper Hamrla strengthen Finnish Tampere
Czech hockey forwards Petr Kodýtek from Pilsen and Šimon Stránský from Litvínov and goalkeeper Patrik Hamrla from Rimouski from the junior QMJHL have strengthened the Finnish club Ilves Tampere. Kodýtek and Stránský signed one-year contracts with the second team of the regular season of the Liiga and the semi-finalist of the playoffs, which will appear in the Champions League. Nineteen-year-old Hamrla, who was drafted by Columbus in the NHL the year before, signed a two-year contract with an option for another season. Ilves club website informed about it.

