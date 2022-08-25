The bodywork relaunches the clean style of the ancestor, updated with a pencil tip on the front and rear with new LED headlights. It hides technical and aerodynamic solutions adopted to cope with a power more than doubled compared to the 2002 CC8S which produced around 650 hp. We are talking about the retractable rear wing seen on the Koenigsegg Regera, the active appendages in the underbody and the variable suspension with electronic suspension. Confirmed the opening of the vertical doors, in addition to the rear window with removable hard top.

engine and gearbox

The CC850 is powered by the same 5-liter twin-turbo V8 engine block as the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, but updated with smaller turbochargers to make throttle response even more instantaneous. The numbers of the Koenigsegg CC850 are easy to remember: 1,385 hp of power (with E85 fuel, otherwise they are 1,185), 1,385 are the Nm of torque and 1,385 are the kg for a weight / power ratio equal to 1 kg / hp. Unfortunately, the Swedish company has not released the performance data. The real highlight of the CC850, however, is represented by the innovative nine-speed automatic transmission, six of which can also be managed with the traditional manual lever to be used with the clutch. Put simply, it is the same automatic transmission mounted on the mighty Jesko Absolut and Jesko Attack, with the addition of the clutch and gear lever. Using it manually, you can select six of the nine available reports. The most suitable will be entered according to the selected driving mode, relaxed or sporty. It is not possible to change without using the clutch and the lever is not directly connected to the transmission gears, but to actuators designed to give the driver the same feeling of a manual. Once the sporting ambitions have been exhausted, it is possible to position the lever on the “D” of Drive to enjoy the smooth and very rapid changes of a “normal” automatic with double clutch.