Koepka alone in the lead – L’Équipe

Much lower in the standings, Jon Rahm drowned at the start of the course (6 bogeys on the first 10 holes) before finishing well. The Spaniard (+6) does not play much after his wet Saturday (+2). At least he had fun with Cameron Smith: It was awesome. To sign this score under these conditions, to finish with three birdies between 13 and 18, it’s strong. However, I play without a rain glove, I’ve never liked it and I can’t quite grasp my club with it. At first, you hope the rain will stop soon. Then, well, you adapt! “. A cry from the heart in the form of a leitmotif that had to be adapted to this third round.