It would mean a lot to me to give it a try, said Koepka, who had a great time with his junior season and shot a 66 from the fifth at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester. They just told me that only Tiger (Woods) and Jack (Nicklaus) could win the card. It would be something to join them, the Reuters agency quoted the thirty-year-old player, who also has two triumphs from the US Open in his collection. Woods won the PGA Championship 4 times and Nicklaus even 5 times.

Koepka would like to make up for his disappointment at the Masters, where he led the rounds last month, but then messed up on the last day and Mr. Jon Rahm was happy about his win. This experience helped me today. I don’t ever want to do that again, he said of his son, disappointed in Augusta.

Conners is set to become the first Canadian to win a major in 20 years. In 2003, Mike Weir triumphed at the Masters. He led for a long time on Saturday before double bogeying the 16th hole.

Hovland has the chance to be the first Norwegian champion of the major and push the football player Erling Haaland, who wears the jersey of Manchester City, out of the front pages in his homeland. We’ve never met, but we’ve dated a bit on the internet. I’m not exactly the biggest sports fan, so I don’t pay much attention to it, but what I’ve heard about him is unpleasant, said Hovland. It’s great to see a lot of Norwegian athletes who can do that. Even Casper Ruud is doing great in tennis. Bt Norem is quite a relief, he added.

Scottie Scheffler, who shared the lead before the weekend, chose the weak bike. Amerian played three rounds above par and lost four rounds to Koepka.