VOGHERA

Seven months after the last match, the unbeaten boxer from Voghera Jonathan Kogasso returns tomorrow to the ring of the Testudo gym in Cernusco sul Naviglio for his fourth match as a professional, the first on the distance of six rounds. The opponent of the 27 year old heavyweight of Congolese origins, a pupil of the master Vincenzo Gigliotti will be the English rookie Daniel Temitope Cocker.

«Finally Jhonny is fighting – Gigliotti sighs satisfied – his return to the ring has been continuously postponed since 13 July and this has caused us problems with the preparation. Whenever we were ready, the match for one reason or another would skip, forcing us to review the work, also because Kogasso is a professional boxer and his preparation must be targeted. The positive note is that in the meantime I have managed to find a sponsor for the next five meetings, so I will be able to plan the activity calmly ». The match between Kogasso and Cocker will be the highlight of the final of the Lombard School boy and Youth championships, and will be held in the late afternoon. “Cocker is a fighter and will come to Italy to win and play a good match – underlines Gigliotti – Jhonny will have to be careful, because his opponent is very mobile, the first few shots will be important, because the match will be decided there”. Medical examinations are scheduled this afternoon. «Kogasso faced the greatest Romanian Ovidiu Enache in Piacenza in the last session of gloves – adds Gigliotti – there were five great shots. Jhonny was powerful and spectacular. The challenge with Cocker is important because by the spring of next year Jhonny will have to face one or two matches on the distance of eight rounds, in anticipation of the match valid for the Italian heavyweight title which counts ten. In the meantime I have to thank the physiotherapist Giovanni Cremonte, the professor Mario Ireneo Sturla and the cutman Giovanni Bentivoglio, all the staff who follow Kogasso with me, as well as Marco Merolli of the Futura gym in Voghera who hosts us ». –