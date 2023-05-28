Home » Koller on the collapse of Dortmund: A small tragedy, it came at the worst moment. Bayern had an unusual amount of problems
Sports

Koller on the collapse of Dortmund: A small tragedy, it came at the worst moment. Bayern had an unusual amount of problems

by admin

He knows well what it is like to win the title with Dortmund. Legendary striker Jan Koller succeeded in his first season in the black and yellow jersey. Back then in 2002, Borussia was second after 32 rounds, but still managed to move to the throne. It didn’t work out this year, after Dortmund’s 2:2 draw with Mainz, Bayern celebrated again. For the eleventh time in a row. “It’s a shame, a piece was missing,” says Koller in an interview with Sport.cz. The historically best scorer of the Czech national team watched the exciting last round of the Bundesliga from his Smetana Lhota.

See also  Wimbledon 2022 men's draw, Berrettini on Nadal's side - Sport - Tennis

You may also like

Stars lean on Case Cookus-Corey Coleman connection in...

Feijóo is tested at the polls in his...

Bundesliga: Altach celebrates staying up with a draw

﻿Manchester United secures Europa League ticket- Ta Kung...

Sports TV program of May 28, 2023: on...

Premier League: What should you look out for...

“France and its sports bodies scrutinized by the...

Charles Schwab Challenge: England’s Harry Hall shares lead...

NHL | Vegas – Dallas 2:4, Dallas dramatized...

Adrian Griffin, the coach chosen by Giannis, with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy