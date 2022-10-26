Home Sports Kolo Muani gives three points to Frankfurt, Marseille knocked out, the highlights
Kolo Muani gives three points to Frankfurt, Marseille knocked out, the highlights

It only takes three minutes to get an idea of ​​the game. Ndicka runs to the left, proposes centrally to Lindstrom who with a brilliant veil allows Kamada to hit the net from the edge and the Japanese is not wrong. The French draw at the first real opportunity: Mbemba’s perfect cross, Guendouzi is punctual and flat beats Trapp (22 ‘). The Eintracht does not break down, on the contrary: on the 27th minute an impeccable triangulation between Kolo Muani and Gotze, with the Frenchman making no mistake in front of goal. Watch the highlights of the match

