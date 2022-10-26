Kolo Muani gives three points to Frankfurt, Marseille knocked out, the highlights

It only takes three minutes to get an idea of ​​the game. Ndicka runs to the left, proposes centrally to Lindstrom who with a brilliant veil allows Kamada to hit the net from the edge and the Japanese is not wrong. The French draw at the first real opportunity: Mbemba’s perfect cross, Guendouzi is punctual and flat beats Trapp (22 ‘). The Eintracht does not break down, on the contrary: on the 27th minute an impeccable triangulation between Kolo Muani and Gotze, with the Frenchman making no mistake in front of goal. Watch the highlights of the match

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

