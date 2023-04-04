Home Sports Kolo Muani shoots Eintracht into the semi-finals of the DFB Cup
DEintracht got the last chance to reward themselves with a title for their efforts this season. Now she still needs two more wins to be able to crown herself as the DFB Cup winner for the sixth time on June 3rd in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium. Coach Oliver Glasner’s team easily cleared the hurdle in the quarter-finals against Union Berlin on Tuesday evening. The Frankfurt team won 2-0 in front of their home crowd against the team, which is third in the Bundesliga and three places ahead of them in the table, and thus made it into the last four teams.

The semi-finals are scheduled for May 2nd and 3rd, they will be drawn this Sunday in the ARD sports show. For Eintracht, who recently gave a shaky picture in many respects, it was the first respectable sporting success since mid-February and seven games without a win. For Glasner, the desired result has the potential for a “liberation blow,” as he put it.

It could help to counteract the blazing mood of crisis in the club, which was significantly fueled by the leadership dispute at the top. This Wednesday there will be a showdown between board spokesman Axel Hellmann and supervisory board boss Philip Holzer, who will be moderated by club president Peter Fischer to explore whether and how they can still work together for the benefit of the club in the future. Against Union, both followed what was happening in the box area at a little distance from each other in the stands.

What they saw, among the 49,500 spectators, undoubtedly met their taste in football: Eintracht got off to a good start and didn’t give up later. She threw herself into the duels with determination, settled deep in the half of the Berliners and repeatedly created passing stations by changing positions – the ball circulated with them with speed and precision, which meant that the Unioners could not act independently and were forced to run after them.

