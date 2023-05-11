Kometa Gazd was recommended by the German, a two-time extra-league champion. I wish I could experience something similar in her, she wishes

You certainly had more transfer offers. What attracted you to Comet?

Of all the extra-league clubs that showed interest in me, Kometa worked out the best for me. It is a big club that is closest to Zlín, where I come from. And I also know coach Modré, under whom I alternated starts for České Budějovice last season. We know what we can expect from each other.

Do you still consider Kometa to be a big club, even though in the past three seasons they did not get further than the quarter-finals of the extra-league play-off?

I still perceive her that way. It is a club with high ambitions. When I played for Zlín derby against Brno, a lot of people always came and it was always a big holiday. I consider it an honor to play for Kometa now.

Did you find familiar faces in the Brno cabin?

Clearly. I started with Zdenek Okál and Petr Holík for Zlín, where Petr Kratochvíl was my partner in the past season. But I also know most of the other guys. I believe that I will have no problem fitting into the team.

Did you consult with your former teammates from Zlín, whether to accept the offer from Kometa?

I talked to everyone about it. But mostly with Ondra Němec, who helped Kometa to two championship titles. He told me that he spent beautiful years in Brno. I would like to experience something similar to him here.

Have the coaches talked to you about your role on the team?

Not yet. It's time, we have all summer to do it. They have an idea, I have an idea. Of course, it will also depend on my performance.

Do you also promise that after the transfer, you will be closer to the national team from Kometa?

It was practically impossible to be called up to a native of the first league. Of course, I would like to play in the national team again. But the priority for me will be to perform as well as possible in the extra league. After that, we will see what happens next.

Due to Zlín’s progress up to the tie for the extra league, you ended the last season only in the second half of April. Didn’t you think that you would be involved in the preparation of Comets later?

At all. I’m going to a new team, I wanted to be in it from the beginning. I have had a very demanding season, but at least I managed to take a short vacation during the break and rest.

Are you going to commute to Brno every day?

Never. My girlfriend and I found an apartment here. We have been citizens of Brno since the beginning of May. (smile).

How was saying goodbye to Zlín, where you grew up playing hockey?

Heavy. After all, it’s my hometown. I’m happy that we won the first league and I can say goodbye with some success. I’m glad that Zlín lived through hockey during the playoffs and playoffs as it did in the past. I assume that it will be similar in Brno.

A lot is now being said and written about how difficult it is for the first league winner to advance to the top competition. You have fresh experience with this…