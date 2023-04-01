“During the match, the Brno fans shouted at the Vítkovic player Dominik Lakatoš with the intention of insulting him,” Ujčík decided based on the video footage from the match, after which the Ostravas celebrated advancing to the semi-finals, and information from the director of the extra league, Martin Loukota.

“During the match, Lakatoš did not commit any provocation towards the spectators or supporters of the home club, he was not the cause of any conflict and he did not in any way give an excuse to insult,” added Ujčík.

The head of the disciplinarian and the management of the competition believe that the fine awarded will serve as a warning to club officials, will contribute to the improvement of ethical standards at extra-league stadiums, and insults of a similar type will not be repeated.

Loukota on Wednesday, only two days after the incident, which was covered and condemned by the Sport.cz podcast Za mantinelem, declared that the behavior of the Brno fans cannot go unnoticed. “We want to send a clear signal that we do not tolerate such expressions and the fans will hopefully realize that it is necessary to respect all the actors of the match as well as the opponents,” said Loukota.