KONAMI renews the partnership with Barcelona

Konami Digital Entertainment BV announces the renewal of the partnership with FC Barcelona. This is the continuation of the collaboration that began with the 2016-17 season, which sees KONAMI confirmed as Official Football Video Game Partner of the Catalan club.

A solid partnership

During the seven-year partnership, FC Barcelona achieved great results, including 3 Spanish League titles and 5 domestic cup victories.

KONAMI is proud to have supported “La Blaugrana” throughout this journey and looks forward to continuing this partnership.

This renewal will see KONAMI maintain multiple rights with FC Barcelona, ​​including access to players, media opportunities and exposure to events.

Naoki Morita, Konami Digital Entertainment BV’s European President, commented:

“It is very exciting for us to announce the extension of such a successful partnership. FC Barcelona are truly a giant of world football and we are proud to have them as part of the eFootball series, now and for years to come.

Securing a long-term future that will include a multitude of commercial, image, eSports rights and activations is fantastic for KONAMI and the eFootball™ series as our product continues to evolve to deliver the best experience possible.”

Juli Guiu, FC Barcelona Vice President for Marketing, has added:

“We are very happy to be able to renew our agreement with KONAMI, a company that has always shown its commitment to Barcelona over the years. KONAMI is a benchmark in the gaming industry and will help us create new synergies with the younger audiences and to continue to explore the possibilities in the world of digital entertainment, a key sector for the expansion of our brand in the coming years”.

Celebrate the deal with the FC Barcelona in-game campaign

On the occasion of the renewal of one of the main partnerships of the “eFootball™” series, users and fans will be able to improve their Dream Teams with the introduction of three FC Barcelona legends: Rivaldo, Patrick Kluivert and Javier Saviola.

These three epic cards will be available in-game from August 10 to 17.

