Hana Koníčková, the record holder of the Czech floorball team, ended her career. The 31-year-old bronze medalist from the 2011 World Championship in the national team finished the year before last December after the World Championship in Uppsala, Sweden, with a record 135 matches to her credit. After the elimination of Red Ants Rychenberg Winterthur in the quarter-finals of the Swiss league with Kloten-Dietlikon Jets, it ended definitively in the club scene as well.

