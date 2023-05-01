Home » Konrad second at classics in Frankfurt
Patrick Konrad just missed out on winning the German World Tour classic Eschborn – Frankfurt (204 km) as second. The 31-year-old from Lower Austria from the German Bora racing team only had to bow to the Dane Sören Kragh Andersen (Alpecin) in the finish sprint in a leading group of ten on Monday. Third was the Italian Alessandro Fedeli.

Due to the route, which has been increased to 3,000 meters in altitude, predominantly mountain-savvy riders belonged to the leading group at the finish. The peloton could no longer approach decisively. Arnaud De Lie (BEL) won the sprint of the pursuers, 18 seconds behind, ahead of Norwegian Alexander Kristoff.

Konrad, who will be in action at the Giro d’Italia from Saturday, had already proven his top form in eighth place in the classic Liège – Bastogne – Liège last week.

