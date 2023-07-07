Home » Kontaveit’s career finally included
Kontaveit's career finally included

Kontaveit's career finally included

The career of former world number two Anett Kontaveit is over. The 6-1, 6-2 loss to Czech Marie Bouzkova in the second round of Wimbledon was the Estonian’s last game on Thursday.

The 27-year-old had already announced before the tournament that Wimbledon would be her last appearance. Kontaveit, who won six WTA singles titles in her career, has to retire because of a disc problem.

“There are a lot of emotions at the moment. It’s a mix of sadness, joy and relief,” said Kontaveit after the game.

