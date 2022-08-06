Original title: Korea K United: Daegu FC vs Incheon United Prediction Analysis Home Score Show Live Score Broadcast

Association type: Korea K League

Team: Daegu FC vs Incheon United

Time: Beijing time on August 7, 2022 at 18:30

Prospect: The two teams met in the past 10 games, Daegu FC won 3 games, drew 3 games and lost 4 games.

【Fundamental analysis】

Daegu FC is a football club of the Korea K League.

In the past 10 games this season, he has won 2 games, drawn 6 games, lost 2 games, scored 12 and conceded 12.

Ranked 9th in the Korean K League with 27 points.

Daegu currently ranks 9th in the league with 27 points from 24 games, 5 wins, 12 draws and 7 losses.

Daegu FC scored all points at home this season. The team conceded 11 goals in 12 home games, which is half of the away goals. The team scored 19 of the 27 points at home.

Daegu FC has won 3 times against Incheon United in the last 10 times, and Daegu FC has won all of the last 3 clashes between the two sides.

Daegu FC has scored goals in 5 consecutive games recently, and the team’s offensive performance is stable. In the last game, they lost 1-2 to Suwon Samsung. The team has not won 6 consecutive games recently.

Incheon United is a football club of the Korea K League. In the past 10 games this season, he has won 3 games, drawn 4 games, lost 3 games, scored 12 and conceded 11. Ranked 5th in the Korean K League with 34 points. Incheon United have little difference between home and away games this season. Incheon United ranked 4th with 34 points in 24 games, 8 wins, 10 draws and 6 losses this season, and their performance is quite satisfactory. In the last away game, they lost 1-3 to Seongnam FC and scored in 4 consecutive games recently.

