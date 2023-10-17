Korea Open: Jessica Pegula claims second title of year in Seoul

Pegula’s win over the world number 128 was her 53rd WTA Tour win of the season – tied with world number one Aryna Sabalenka and only behind Iga Swiatek

World number four Jessica Pegula claimed her second title of the season with victory over China‘s Yue Yuan in the Korea Open final in Seoul.

The 29-year-old won 6-2 6-3 in Sunday’s final for her fourth career victory.

Pegula, who was seeded first after accepting a wildcard in Korea, became the first American since Venus Williams in 2007 to win the title.

“My mom is Korean and she was adopted from here so it’s really special to be able to win here,” she said.

Pegula, who won the Canadian Open in Montreal in August, also reached the finals in Doha in February and Tokyo, where she lost to Veronika Kudermetova this month.

This was the first WTA final for 128th-ranked Yue, who had not reached a quarter-final before this week.

Elsewhere, Canada’s Leylah Fernandez defeated the Czech Republic’s world number five Katerina Siniakova to win the Hong Kong Open.

Former US Open runner-up Fernandez claimed her first WTA title this season and first since March 2022, coming from a set down to win 3-6 6-4 6-4.

The 21-year-old, who entered the tournament ranked number 60, will return to the top 50 after the win.

Share this: Facebook

X

