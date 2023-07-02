Korean and Japanese Breakdancers Dominate in Asia’s First Championship

The 1st Breakdance Championship in Asia concluded on July 2, with Korean and Japanese contestants emerging as the winners in the men’s and women’s categories. The event, known as the 2023 WDSF Asian Breakdancing Championships of the “Charm of Hangzhou” National Excellent Life Cup, took place at the Gymnasium of Gongshu Canal Sports Park.

Over the course of two intense days, participants from across Asia showcased their breakdancing skills. In the men’s group, Korean player Kim Hyun-woo secured first place in the competition, while Chinese player Shang Xiaoyu claimed the second spot. In the women’s group, Japan’s Ayumi Fukushima emerged as the champion, with Japanese player Yuasa Ami securing the second position. Chinese players Shang Xiaoyu and Yuan Xiangyu achieved the second and fourth places, respectively, in the men’s group. Liu Qingyi secured the fourth position in the women’s group.

With a total of 116 players representing 13 countries and regions, this event marked not only the first Asian Breakdance Championship but also served as a points competition for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The competition aimed to determine the highest honor for Asian Breakdancers.

The successful conclusion of the championship highlighted the growing popularity and talent within the breakdancing scene in Asia. It brought together dancers from different countries and showcased their immense skill and passion for the art form. As breakdancing continues to gain recognition globally, events like these provide a platform for the region’s dancers to shine and compete at an international level.

The 1st Breakdance Championship in Asia serves as a stepping stone for breakdancers in Asia to further hone their talents and prepare for future competitions, including the Olympic Games. With their remarkable performances, Korean and Japanese breakdancers have set a high bar for future participants, inspiring a new generation of breakdance enthusiasts across the continent.

Author: Reporter Fang Jianfei

Text/Photo Editor: Xu Jie

