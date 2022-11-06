[NTD Beijing, November 06, 2022]On November 4, in the semi-finals of the 27th Samsung Fire Cup World Go Masters (“Samsung Cup”), Korean female chess player Cui Jinggudan defeated teammate Bian of South Korea. She successfully advanced to the finals of 9 dan, becoming the first female chess player to enter the final stage of the World Go since the World Go Championship was held in 1988.

Cui Jing was born in 1996. She was gifted at a young age and officially became a professional Go player at the age of 14; she won the Korean Women’s Individual Championship at the age of 16, when she was only in the first stage of her career; she won the first women’s Go World Championship at the age of 18; at the age of 22 She was promoted to ninth dan and became the third ninth-dan female player in the Korean Go world. Since December 2013, Cui Jing has ranked first in Korean women’s Go, and has been leading for 9 years, no one can match her.

A total of 32 chess players participated in this Samsung Cup competition. In the knockout round, Cui Jing defeated four top male chess players from China, Japan and South Korea successively and advanced to the final, including: Atsushi Sada from Japan 7dan, “chess saint” Yili Liao from Japan Jiuduan, the world champion – Yang Dingxin Jiuduan of China, and Bian Xiangyi Jiuduan, the second-ranked Go player of South Korea. Cui Jing’s opponent in the final is the first Korean Go player, Shin Jin-seo, 9dan. The final will be decided through three games and will be held from November 7 to 9.

In the semi-final match against Bian Xiang, Cui Jing vividly demonstrated his extraordinary ability to kill. In this game, Cui Jing took the black first, and Bian Xiangyi held the white. In the game, Bian Xiangyi wanted to smash the black chess with a quick knife, but he did not take advantage of it. However, due to the weakness of the white chess, Cui Jing saw the timing and made a precise attack, but annihilated Bian instead. A piece of white chess in the middle of each other, thus establishing the victory in one fell swoop.

Bian Xiangyi is one of the best in the world in terms of slaying, but he may have underestimated Cui Jing’s fighting power. When the two sides fought fiercely, Bian Xiangyi broke down and cried bitterly because he couldn’t accept the ending of his being counter-killed. But competitive competition is cruel, only one side can win, and finally Bian Xiangyi has to face this reality and admit defeat in the middle game.

According to South Korea’s tygem website, Cui Jing said in an interview with the media after the game: “It feels like a dream! … It is estimated that no one would have thought that I would be able to enter the finals, because my strength was at a disadvantage, so I received more support. Before the Samsung Cup, my state was not very good. Many chess fans who supported me must be disappointed and regretful. I am very happy to get out of the slump through this Samsung Cup. I hope I can perform well in the final and live up to everyone’s expectations.”

The game of Go is a game of brain power. Due to the ever-changing chess game, in general, female chess players are significantly inferior to male chess players in terms of situational judgment and accurate calculation. Therefore, since the World Go Championship was launched in 1988, male and female chess players have competed on the same field, and female chess players are rarely arrogant. people’s achievements.

Only Rui Weiwei, a close disciple of Go master Wu Qingyuan, a Chinese female chess player, reached the top four in the 2nd Ying’s Cup World Go Championship in 1992. For the next 30 years, this achievement has remained unmatched. In this Samsung Cup, Cui Jing was able to beat four top male players from China, Japan and South Korea in a row to advance to the final, surpassing his predecessor Rui Weiwei and creating the best result of a female player in the World Go Competition. achievement.

