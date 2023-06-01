Home » Korean Football Association: Sun Junhao should not be forgotten and seek help from FIFA if necessary – yqqlm
Original title: Korean Football Association: Son Jun-ho should not be forgotten and seek help from FIFA if necessary

Beijing time on June 1st, the case of Sun Junhao, who is being investigated by the Chinese police, has made new progress today. According to Yonhap News Agency, the Korean Football Association has sent personnel to China to understand the specific circumstances of his involvement.

The Yonhap News Agency reported that the Korean Football Association sent personnel to China to understand the specific situation of Sun Junhao. He is being investigated by the Chinese public security after his arrest. A related person from the Korean Football Association said today, “The head of the management department Jeon Han-jin and the legal staff of the Korean Football Association will go to China this morning.” They plan to meet with the deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Football Association, including a Chinese lawyer who is currently providing legal support for Sun Zhunhao. The players meet in person.

In addition, according to other South Korean media reports, the South Korean Football Association also stated that the South Korean national team is about to gather for the warm-up match, and the Sun Junhao incident also involves the South Korean national team. Should be forgotten by the public, the position of the Korean Football Association is that if necessary, it can not only seek cooperation and assistance from the AFC, but may also seek cooperation and assistance from FIFA. “

At a regular briefing on the 16th of last month, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also introduced the situation of Sun Zhunhao: It is understood that a South Korean citizen was recently arrested by Liaoning Province on suspicion of accepting bribes by non-state employees. Criminal detention by public security organs according to law. Wang Wenbin said that China is a country ruled by law, and relevant cases are handled in accordance with the law to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the parties involved. The public security organ of Liaoning Province has made a consular notification to the ROK Consulate General in Shenyang and will provide necessary convenience for ROK consular officials to perform their consular duties.Return to Sohu to see more

