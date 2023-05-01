Korean Go League R15: Taiwan team loses 2 to 3 Japanese team wins for the first time | Haifeng Chess Academy

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, May 01, 2023]On April 30th, the last game of the 15th round of the 2022-2023 Korean Go League regular season ended. Taiwan’s “Treasure Island Elite Team” lost 2-3 to the Nihon Kiin team. Give the opponent the first victory of the Korean Go League. At present, the Taiwan team has a record of 3 wins and 12 losses in 15 rounds, with 13 points.

2022-2023 Season Korean Go League Standings and Competition Status

Since the two teams belong to different league divisions, there is no record of previous matches. For this campaign, the Formosa team sent Lin Junyan 9th dan, Chen Qirui 8th dan, Jian Jingting 6th dan and Xu Jingen 5th dan. Among them, the first two players Xu Jingen and Chen Qirui lost their halberds one after another. The third player Lin Junyan turned the tide for the chess team and blocked the Japanese team’s rising star Fukuoka Kotaro 4th dan. .

The two sides could only decide the outcome through the fifth blitz chess game. In the end, Jian Jingting lost to the Japanese team Yuuki Sakai in the fourth dan. The Baodao team regrettably lost 2 to 3, while the Japanese team won the first place in the Korean Go League. win. The specific results of each game are as follows:

The first slow chess game: Xu Jingen’s 5th dan loses to Sakai Yuuki’s 4th dan

The second rapid chess game: Chen Qirui’s 8th dan loses to Koike Yoshihiro’s 7th dan

The third rapid chess game: Lin Junyan’s 9th dan beat Fukuoka Kotaro’s 4th dan

Fourth chess chess: Kanji Yasutei 6th dan wins Hirose Yuichi 7th dan

Fifth blitz chess: Jian Jingting loses 6th dan, Sakai Yuki loses 4th dan

Haifeng Chess Academy broadcast the game live on youtube, and professional chess player Cai Chengwei 5-dan commented.

Remark:

1. A minimum of 4 games will be played in each round. Only when the score is 2 to 2 will the 5th blitz decisive battle be played.

2. Adopt the Go rules of Korean Chess Institute, and the black chess sticks to 6.5 mesh. Competition time:[Slow Chess]The basic time limit is 40 minutes each, with 20 seconds countdown for each hand (additional seconds system); 】The basic time limit is 1 minute each, and the countdown is 20 seconds for each hand (plus seconds system).

For the first time, this year’s Korean Go League invited players from Japan and Taiwan to participate. Taiwan Haifeng Chess Institute formed the “Treasure Island Elite Team”, including:[5 main players]Xu Haohong 9th dan, Wang Yuanjun 9th dan, Lin Junyan 9th dan, Lai Junfu 8th dan, Chen Qirui 8th dan;[3 alternate players]Lin Lixiang 9th dan, Jian Jingting 6th dan, Xu Jingen 5th dan;[Team Leader]He Xinren;[Coach]Zhou Junxun 9th dan.

(Editor in charge: Ye Chengyun)