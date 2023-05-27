Kosovo, calm after the storm: what happens after the violent clashes

The situation seems to have calmed down in northern Kosovo after yesterday’s violent clashes between Serb militants and Kosovar agents in three municipalities. In Zvecan, Leposavic and Zubin, according to reports from the Pristina authorities, the dispute saw on the one hand the agents who tried to guarantee access to the municipal offices, on the other the Serbs who tried to prevent the new mayors from reaching the their headquarters and take up service. The new local leaders are representatives of Albanian parties elected in the area with a Serbian majority in the recent local vote, boycotted in protest by the Serbs. The situation escalated yesterday, especially in Zvecan, where Kosovo police units used tear gas to disperse angry crowds. Five police officers were injured, according to the authorities’ official bulletin.

Your browser does not support the iframe tag

Vehicles belonging to the Kosovo police and the EU’s EULEX mission were set on fire or damaged during the clashes. The United States, Great Britain, Germany, France and Italy yesterday issued a joint statement on the matter: “We condemn Kosovo’s decision to force access to municipal buildings in northern Kosovo, despite our call for restraint.” In a joint statement by foreign ministries, the five countries also expressed concern over Belgrade’s decision to put its forces on high alert and urged all sides to exercise restraint. Another explosive zone that could trigger a wider conflict in the future.