Objective achieved: Juventus hands Kostic to Allegri already for the first season of the championship. The bianconeri have satisfied the demands of the Eintracht in Frankfurt, going up to 16 million between fixed and variable part (13 plus 3). The distance had already significantly reduced yesterday, in the morning the final agreement between the parties. While the footballer had already greeted his former fans after the last match against Bayern Munich.

DIRECTION TURIN — The German club is expected from the European Super Cup match with Real Madrid, but the left-handed winger will not leave for Helsinki. As both he and Juve hoped, the next airport boarding will take him straight to Turin, so as to kick off the new Juventus adventure and finally land in Italy. Last summer it seemed a step away from Lazio, then he didn’t do anything about it because of a wrong email 24 hours after the closing of the market. Playing in Serie A had long been one of his main goals, it is no coincidence that he relied on an Italian agent: Alessandro Lucci.

IMMEDIATELY IN THE FIELD — The latest contacts were therefore decisive. Allegri also hoped for it, who in the absence of Kean disqualified and Akè injured, in practice, in view of Sassuolo, had no solutions on the left-handed side. The arrival of Kostic changes everything: compared to last season, it ideally represents an upgrade by Bernardeschi, since he can interpret different modules and guarantee assists as well as coverage in the non-possession phase. With the Serbian completing the trident, Di Maria on the opposite side can allow himself more freedom of movement, sometimes acting from under the tip behind Vlahovic. See also A fairytale APU crashes San Severo and now goes away to close the account

WHITE SMOKE — The player’s will also made the difference in the agreement between Juve and Eintracht. The Germans a couple of weeks ago had rejected a West Ham offer of 15 million: they were asking for 19 but Kostic was not fully convinced of the destination, since he was still hoping for a flashback from the Old Lady. Now here we are: the Juventus player will earn 2.5 million fixed for three years, plus bonuses to reach 3. Tomorrow medical examinations and then immediately on the pitch at Continassa with his new teammates.

