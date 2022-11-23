Big money for Serbia on the eve of the match against Juventus, Filip Kostic, left winger of Juventus, is in strong doubt. Dragan Stojkovic revealed it. The coach of Serbia expressed himself with his usual frankness: “I want to be very honest, I have nothing to hide: Kostic is a question mark, he has a muscle problem (apparently with a calf, ed)”. He crawls a hint of bitterness towards Juve, to which he refers using a Serbian idiomatic expression, accused between the lines of having squeezed the player in recent weeks.

with Brazil

—

At this point it is unlikely that Kostic will play tomorrow evening, Mladenovic should replace him on the left. However, there is also good news for the Serbs: Aleksandar Mitrovic, struggling with the after-effects of an injury, has recovered and is available, even if he should start on the bench, out of prudence. The starting attack should be formed by Sergej Milinkovic Savic and Tadic behind Vlahovic, announced in great form. Stojkovic made fun of Brazil: “Do you play with three or four forwards? Does he have anyone in defense though? I’m joking, Brazil are very strong, they enjoy a golden generation of players and are the natural favorites of our group. However, the matches start from 0-0 and we are not afraid of anyone, not even Brazil”.