Kostic-Juve: the Serbian arrives in Caselle

Yesterday the agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt, today the landing of the Serbian winger in Turin. He will complete the trident with Di Maria and Vlahovic playing on the left

After the thrill, the white smoke: yesterday Juve and Eintracht found an agreement for the transfer of the Serbian winger on the basis of 17 million between fixed and variable parts (13 plus 4). The player, who can play in midfield or in attack, will receive a salary of three million bonuses included.

After arriving at the Caselle airport, his transfer to Continassa is scheduled for the first exams, then the medical visits to J Medical and the signing of the contract.

11 August – 09:33

