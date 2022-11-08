Home Sports Kostic-Lookman-Laurienté, the wings of enthusiasm. And three of them cost 40 million …
Sports

Kostic-Lookman-Laurienté, the wings of enthusiasm. And three of them cost 40 million …

Juve, Atalanta and Sassuolo have already won their bets. And capital gains are around the corner

A little over 40 million, including bonuses, for three offensive outsiders who are market bets that were largely won in November. The summary: 12 plus 3 to convince Eintracht and bring Kostic to Juve; 15 million to snatch Lookman from Leipzig and give him away to Atalanta; 10 million plus 2 have allowed Sassuolo to file a very long negotiation with Lorient for Laurienté, it seems like a tongue twister.

