Filip Kostic’s first words are those of a visibly excited footballer, happy to finally land in the league he had been aiming for for some time. Juve paid him € 12 million plus 3 bonuses at Eintracht, while he signed a contract of 2.5 million plus bonuses per season until 2026. “Today is a special day for me. I am very happy – he told the club’s official channels -. When I was waiting to come here I was very excited, I can’t wait to start training with the team and play in front of our fans. The choice? “It is not difficult to say yes to Juventus”.

FIRST WORDS

In Turin, he meets Vlahovic, his team mate. “I have already talked to Dusan – he revealed -. I am happy that he is part of the team, he is one of the best strikers. It’s nice to play with him ”. On the move to a top club, however, he has no doubts: “I gave everything and I worked hard for this, I deserve it. When Juve arrives, it doesn’t matter when, it’s always the right time ”. And again: “I can bring a lot of quality, I’ll try. I will give everything for the Bianconeri ”. Allegri’s assists will also be useful: “This is how I like to play, then it depends on what the coach wants from me and what is best for the team. If it’s good for the team, I’ll do it ”. Finally, the greeting to the fans: “Hi Bianconeri, I am very happy to be here. See you soon on the pitch ”.