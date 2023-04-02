His importance to Bohemians cannot be doubted. Only recently, the thoroughbred stopper Daniel Köstl is becoming more and more a key player for the Kangaroos after moving to the position of right halfback. In addition to his great performances, he also adds productivity, he followed up the game-winning shot in Pilsen before the national team break in a packed Ďolíček. He broke up the direct duel for the fourth place in the Fortuna league against Slovácko in the 49th minute with a sharp header, which eventually turned out to be the only goal of the match. “The match did not offer so much football, we were more assertive and in the end we deservedly won,” evaluated the course of the duel, the happy scorer.

