Roman Kostomarov it does not give up. Despite the amputations of the feet and some fingers, necessary to block the necrosis, the former Russian skater gives response signals and demonstrates his psychological strength, in a very delicate moment for him and his loved ones. Indeed, in a audio sent to a friend you hear him say, “They’re fixing me. I’ll be back to you guys soon“. The message instills hope in the sports public, apprehensive about the Olympic champion. Kostomarov, currently hospitalized in the intensive care unit of a hospital Moscasuffered from a bilateral pneumonia and the treatments to recover from the disease have caused ageneralized infection that hit his body.

Apparently, therefore, the rehabilitation process is continuing with slight improvements. This was stated by the Russian’s friend, who reported to the news agency Tass that “the situation started at improve. We recorded a video of wishes for Roman on his birthday, a motivational video“. In addition, one has been stitched up in the last few days tracheostomia and, in the near future, no surgical interventions are foreseen which appeared necessary, in the recent past, following the extension of the infections.