Kostomarov's performance with Navka at the Turin 2006 Olympics

Kostomarov's performance with Navka at the Turin 2006 Olympics

The former ice dancer suffered a stroke and amputation of limbs due to an infection

A drama for Roman Kostomarovlegend of ice skating. The former dancer suffered a and spent the night between Monday and Tuesday in intensive care and below plasmapheresis (the purification of the blood) for infection. Last week at 46 year old Russian they had been limbs amputated. now, however, he risks his life.
Roman Kostomarov was one of the best performers of his sport internationally and among the many titles, in dance he won two gold medals at the World Championships (2004 and 2005), three gold medals at the European Championships (2004, 2005 and 2006 ). At the Turin 2006 Winter Olympics, paired with Tatina Navka, he won gold in ice skating (to which these images refer).

Feb 21, 2023 – Updated Feb 21, 2023, 4:18pm

