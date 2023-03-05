Home Sports Kosťuková – Gračová 6:3, 7:5, Ukrainian tennis player Kosťuková won the first title in Austin in the first final
Kosťuková – Gračová 6:3, 7:5, Ukrainian tennis player Kosťuková won the first title in Austin in the first final

For Kostuková, advancing to the final was already the biggest success of her career. Prior to the start in Austin, she was the 52nd highest-ranked player in the current rankings who had never played for a title. On Saturday, she managed to get through the semifinals for the fifth time, after winning over the tournament’s top four, Danielle Collins from the USA.

Against the 88th ranked player in the world, Gračová, Kosťuková fulfilled the role of the favorite in an hour and a half. She turned the second set from 3:5 and a set point and did not shake her opponent’s hand after the match, which she has been practicing with Russian and Belarusian tennis players since the beginning of the war in Ukraine last year.

Austin Women’s Tennis Tournament (hard court, $259,303 endowment):
Singles – Final:
Kostuková (8-Ukr.) – Gračová (Rus.) 6:3, 7:5.
Monterrey Women’s Tennis Tournament (hard court, $259,303 endowment):
Doubles – Final:
Lizarazová, Pérezová (Col.) – Birrellová, Contrerasová (Aust./Mex.) 6:3, 5:7, 10:5.
