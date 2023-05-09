Home » Kouble made it into the top ten twice in the Enduro WC
Sports

Kouble made it into the top ten twice in the Enduro WC

“I had a great start on Saturday, but it didn’t go well towards the end. It was similar on Sunday. I did something with my wrist and it looked like that. I was able to ride in the front with the best in the first two tests, but in the enduro test I was with it again he fought,” said Kouble on the Facebook profile of the KBS ÚAMK Unhošť team, for which he rides. “I don’t know what I did wrong there. We put everything into it, but there was no time. But that sometimes happens,” he stated.

His teammate Škuta was sixth in his class on Saturday and Sunday, in the absolute ranking he took 14th and 13th place. Matyáš Chlum and Jaroslav Kalný also scored points in the sub-category. Chlum was eighth twice, Kalný twelfth and tenth.

In the accompanying World Cup, Jiří Hádek and Robert Friedrich were successful in the Open 2s category, taking first and second place respectively. He won the argument on Saturday, Friedrich on Sunday. Overall, Hádek leads. In Open 4s, Jakub Hroneš was fourth and third, he is fourth overall.

The World Championship will continue with the third part at the end of May in Finland.

