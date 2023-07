Goalkeeper Tomáš Staněk did not score a single valid attempt at the Diamond League meeting in Chorzów. The competition with ten throwers at the start ended for him after three rounds with three crosses in the record, just like for the home representative Michal Haratyk. World record holder Ryan Crouser from the USA won with a throw of 22.55 meters. Kristiina Mäki had her second career best performance in the 1500m, finishing tenth in 4:03.27.

