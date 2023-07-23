Koulař Staněk was seventh at the Diamond League in London, Bolová shone

The Czech shot put record holder Staněk made up for the failure from the last diamond meeting in Chorzów, where he had three invalid attempts. He performed 20.71 meters in the first series and improved by more than three decimeters at the end. As in Lausanne in June, he finished seventh.

He was far from progressing to the final three, which has a sixth attempt in the Diamond League.

“I rate that performance as a conciliatory one, problems with my knee accompany me all the time,” he recalled the troubles that have been plaguing him since the European Team Championship in Chořov. “I’m running out of strength in my legs and speed a bit, everything goes later than I should,” regretted Petr Stehlík’s ward.

“But it flew 21 meters, I was fighting with the best in the world again, there were three of us within a few centimeters, that’s positive,” admitted Staněk, who was seven centimeters away from fifth place.

It now faces a short training block before the home championship in Tábor the following weekend. “I need to train, I won’t go from race to race now. I mainly want to get back up to speed, I will go to the domestic championship more from training,” he planned.

In London, the world record holder Ryan Crouser from the USA won again, who broke the twenty-three meter mark for the first time this season on European soil. He pushed compatriot Reese Hoffa’s 16-year-old meeting record to 23.07 meters.

Bolová performed another sovereign performance on the long hurdles. She won by a huge margin and went under 52 seconds for the first time in the last diamond meeting before the World Championships. Only the Olympic champion and reigning world champion, the American Sydney McLaughlin, who is starting this season on smooth fourth, has gone around the oval with obstacles faster.