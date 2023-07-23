Home » Koulař Staněk was seventh at the Diamond League in London, Bolová shone
Sports

Koulař Staněk was seventh at the Diamond League in London, Bolová shone

by admin
Koulař Staněk was seventh at the Diamond League in London, Bolová shone

The Czech shot put record holder Staněk made up for the failure from the last diamond meeting in Chorzów, where he had three invalid attempts. He performed 20.71 meters in the first series and improved by more than three decimeters at the end. As in Lausanne in June, he finished seventh.

He was far from progressing to the final three, which has a sixth attempt in the Diamond League.

“I rate that performance as a conciliatory one, problems with my knee accompany me all the time,” he recalled the troubles that have been plaguing him since the European Team Championship in Chořov. “I’m running out of strength in my legs and speed a bit, everything goes later than I should,” regretted Petr Stehlík’s ward.

“But it flew 21 meters, I was fighting with the best in the world again, there were three of us within a few centimeters, that’s positive,” admitted Staněk, who was seven centimeters away from fifth place.

It now faces a short training block before the home championship in Tábor the following weekend. “I need to train, I won’t go from race to race now. I mainly want to get back up to speed, I will go to the domestic championship more from training,” he planned.

In London, the world record holder Ryan Crouser from the USA won again, who broke the twenty-three meter mark for the first time this season on European soil. He pushed compatriot Reese Hoffa’s 16-year-old meeting record to 23.07 meters.

Bolová performed another sovereign performance on the long hurdles. She won by a huge margin and went under 52 seconds for the first time in the last diamond meeting before the World Championships. Only the Olympic champion and reigning world champion, the American Sydney McLaughlin, who is starting this season on smooth fourth, has gone around the oval with obstacles faster.

You may also like

Injury Strikes Again: Ian Fray’s Season Ends in...

Straka fourth at British Open before final day

Participation, results and last minute of PSOE, PP,...

Al-Hilal offers €60m for Malcom (Zénith)

Léon Marchand wins gold in the 400m medley...

Fifa Women’s World Cup day five preview: Italy...

Cachín – Ramos 3:6, 6:0, 7:5, Tennis player...

Shohei Ohtani Struggles at the Plate as Los...

Another cruciate ligament rupture in Schalke legionnaire Greiml

France 0-0 Jamaica: France held to goalless draw

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy