For the second time, the hockey players of Pardubice were able to win in the semi-finals on the ice of Třinec. Forward Robert Kousal led the way with three saves, one in each period, in the 5-3 victory that saw the regular-season winners even the series against the defending champions at 3-3 apiece. The seventh decisive match will be played on Friday on the Dynamo ice (from 5 p.m.). “The audience will drive us, we will give it everything,” promises the 32-year-old striker.

