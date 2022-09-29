The former Juventus player observes Juve and thinks of his Serbia: “I think Dusan simply suffered from performance anxiety”

Marco Guidi @marcoguidi13



Riddle: Serbian center forward in the penalty area, Juventus shirt, his name is not Dusan. Who is? The best (and not so young …) will have got there. Darko Kovacevic spent two years with Juventus, winning the title of top scorer in the 1999-2000 Uefa Cup. A bomber, in the true sense of the word. Who today is watching with curiosity another compatriot scoring for Serbia and Juve.

Darko, we saw another Vlahovic in the national team …

“Yes and another Kostic, I add. Thanks to coach Stojkovic, who is doing a great job. Serbia today is a tough team, which plays well and has many young talents.”

It seems the opposite of Juve.

“Let’s go slowly. The season has just begun and injuries have affected Juve. Of course, it is undeniable that at this moment things are not going the right way.”

Calm down with the criticism, the season has just begun and the injuries are heavy

Many fans have targeted Allegri, also for how Vlahovic is using.

“When a team goes badly, everyone struggles. I can’t afford to criticize a coach who has won as much as Allegri and I’m sure that with the recovery of Chiesa and Pogba we will see a different Juve. I believe that Dusan simply suffered from anxiety. performance”.

“I remember it happened to me not to score for three months. I was committed, I tried and … Nothing. Well, maybe Vlahovic has lived through a similar period. He hasn’t scored from action since August 15th, but the goal in Norway against Serbia will do him a lot. well”. See also Bayern announced the signing of De Ligt's most expensive central defender partner in the universe_Transfer fee_Ajax_Bayern Munich

Maybe, but if there are few balls in attack, how can Dusan affect?

“It is undeniable that Juve was not served properly, but soon there will be more quality players to help him. I am thinking of Chiesa, who gives speed to attacks. And he will be more serene. Let’s not forget that the pressure on Juve is exceptional. . I remember that in my first year we lost to Lecce. Moggi, Bettega and Giraudo called up the whole team: it was only a match, but for Juve it was not acceptable. “

Stojkovic joined a ram like Mitrovic to Dusan. At Juve Allegri he tried with Milik, saying that he is more suitable than Vlahovic to tie the game.

“Well, we have seen with Serbia that Dusan knows how to do everything, even play for the team with a weight striker next to him. When playing with two forwards, both of them have to work in a certain way, otherwise it doesn’t work. And I know what I’m talking about. , it happened to me with Inzaghi in Turin or Milosevic in the national team. In Serbia it must be said that the rest of the team supported the center forward couple very well. From Ilic to Zivkovic and of course Kostic. “

I would have paid gold to have someone like Kostic, with his crosses I would have scored more

Here, Kostic. Another player who struggles at Juve.

“Let’s give him time. He arrived less than two months ago in a different country and in a different football: he must learn the language, settle in. It won’t be Messi, but he has everything to do well. Indeed, do you know what I’m saying?”. See also Beijing Guoan Equity Transfer Completes New Workers' Stadium to be unveiled at the end of next year_Securities Times

“I would have paid gold to have someone like Kostic in my day. With his crosses I would have certainly scored more.”

All DAZN sport for € 24.99 instead of € 29.99 per month for 6 months. Activate DAZN Standard on offer by October 2nd.