KP Brno volleyball players are only one win away from the title

So far, the most dramatic match of the series, like the previous two, ended in a shortened game. The beasts saved one match point from Králova Pole in the fourth set, they themselves had two chances to end the match in the tie-break, but in the end the block was decided by the attack of Kyryčenková, the top scorer of the match.

“We saw another hectic match with minimal differences between the two teams. Two tie-break points decided, but we have to pay tribute to the Beasts for how they managed the fourth set and almost the entire fifth,” said Králov Pole coach Erik Nezhoda. “It’s a huge shame for us. We had six chances to finish in the fifth set, but we couldn’t do it. We have to brace ourselves for the next duel,” Šelem coach Ondřej Boula commented on the drama.

Královo Pole is looking for its sixth title in the independent Czech league, the last time it was won in 2007. The beasts are in the finals for the first time in their five-year existence, which is their biggest club success so far.

The visiting volleyball players entered the third final again without the injured support of Aneta Kocmanová-Havlíčková, but it was not evident in their game at the beginning. They played compact, colorful volleyball, and the main difference from Králové Polí was unforced errors.

The KP players avoided them in the second set, they added defense at the net and quality attack to their traditionally good reception, which led them to win the second set. See also Spalletti, 4-1 against Liverpool "the team played the real Napoli"

Their dominance continued in the next act, even though in the end of the third set the Beasts narrowed the gap to just two points with a great fight, but they did not prevent the second set point.

Even the third duel of this dramatic final series reached a tie-break. The fourth set was tipped in Šelem’s favor by a hard serve, but coach Boula’s players had to fend off one match point on Hrušecká’s serve.

The shortened set did not deviate from the previous course, in which the success of long exchanges alternated regularly and the final result was decided by little things. First, the KP volleyball players reached a match point, then the Beast had two advantages, and finally Kyrychenkova blocked a block in the middle of the net and started the home team’s joy.