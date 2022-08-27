Original title: KPL Cover Observation | Nuanyang won the five kills and thwarted the morale of Foshan DR.GK single-player training team with limited strength

Cover reporter Cai Shiqi

On August 26, Foshan DRG.GK lost 1:4 to Beijing WB in the semi-finals of the loser’s group of the 2022 KPL Summer Tournament held at the Shanghai KPL E-sports Center and stopped in the top four.

The highlight of this game was when Beijing WB’s jungler Nuan Yang used Miyamoto Musashi to win the five kills in the second game, proving himself the gold content of the regular season MVP, and helping the team to tie the score, and at the same time dealt a great blow. The morale of Foshan DRG.GK led to the latter losing in the next few games.

In the first game, Foshan DRG.GK took out the combination of Luban and his son + Lan. Pengpeng was in hot condition and cooperated with his teammates to kill Sun Shangxiang, the key C of Beijing WB, and won the game successfully.

Judging from the data of the two league playoffs this spring and summer, the team that won the first game in BO7 has a high probability of winning the final game. Taking the summer game as an example, only the first match of the winner group between Beijing WB and Chongqing Wolves, Beijing WB lost the game in the next game, and the other is the Chengdu AG Super Play Club and Suzhou KSG. In the peak matchup, Chengdu AG Chaowan, who went to the next city first, will lose the game. There are a total of nine games. Only in these two games, the winner of the first game failed to win the final victory. This shows that the first game in BO7 This is when the lineup selection is the most abundant, how important is winning the game to the improvement of the team’s overall morale and the increase in the fault tolerance rate of BP selection thereafter.

However, the five kills won by Nuanyang in the second game rewrote the big data of the game again. In the second game, Foshan DRG.GK originally played a certain advantage in the early stage. In the mid-term, after Pengpeng used the mirror to win the opponent's mid lane to assist two heads, Qingfeng's Shiranui Wu entered the field and continued to kill Beijing WB's winger Xiahou Dunhe. And the shooter Meng Jia, but at this time, the five people of Foshan DRG.GK were out of shape, and the pursuit was too deep, and Nuan Yang of Beijing WB won the five kills with Miyamoto Musashi. After this wave of five kills, Beijing WB has actually just leveled the economy, but becoming the background board of the five kills has an obvious impact on the mentality of Foshan DRG.GK. Pengpeng's mirror and Qingfeng's Shiranui Wu no longer dare to cut people decisively. He was dragged by Beijing WB through a strong lineup period, and he leveled the score all the way. In fact, the five kills of Foshan DRG.GK is not an unacceptable result, because they first played a wave of zero-for-four, and finally they were harvested by Nuanyang, which is not a serious loss, but Pengpeng was warmed by all four teammates. After Yang killed him, he saw that Nuan Yang's Miyamoto Musashi had left blood, and he was half-blooded. He wanted to go back and harvest, but was sent five kills by Nuan Yang. The self-esteem hit is pretty big. In the third round, Foshan DRG.GK took out the wing Zhong Wuyan prepared for the playoffs, but the lineup was cumbersome and the players' state declined due to the influence of the previous round, and they lost the game again. The regular lineup of Foshan DRG.GK has lost its fighting spirit and ended the summer season.

Compared with the other three teams in the semi-finals, Foshan DRG.GK's training team is quite thin. Although there are also data analysts and assistant coaches on the roster, it seems that after a season, only the head coach chooses (Remnant Sword) one. People are performing the work of the competition training group. The players' mentality is unstable and the lack of personnel in the competition training group has become an obvious weakness of Foshan DRG.GK. This one has played with a "tidy" lineup for a year, but it has never been equal to its own in 2021. Whether the runner-up team created by the World Championship can continue to meet the Challenger Cup and the World Championship with this appearance, I am afraid only the owner can decide.

