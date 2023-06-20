Kraft cancels participation in ski jumping – sport.ORF.at

Austria’s ski jumping ace Stefan Kraft will not be at the start of the European Games in Poland. The 30-year-old canceled his participation on Monday “with a heavy heart”, as the ÖOC announced. “I’m not yet in the form that it takes to jump at an Olympic event with a clear conscience,” the Beijing 2022 team Olympic champion was quoted as saying. After a six-week trip around the world, Kraft only returned to training at the beginning of June.

Five decisions on the mat are on the program in Zakopane. The men still have the team Olympic champions Manuel Fettner and Jan Hörl as well as Markus Müller and Daniel Tschofenig. Among the women are Sara Marita Kramer, Chiara Kreuzer, Julia Mühlbacher, Jacqueline Seifriedsberger and Hannah Wiegele. The normal hill competitions will take place on June 27 (women) and June 28 (men), followed by the mixed competitions (June 29) and the large hill.

