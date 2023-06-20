Home » Kraft cancels participation in ski jumping – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Kraft cancels participation in ski jumping – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Kraft cancels participation in ski jumping – sport.ORF.at

Austria’s ski jumping ace Stefan Kraft will not be at the start of the European Games in Poland. The 30-year-old canceled his participation on Monday “with a heavy heart”, as the ÖOC announced. “I’m not yet in the form that it takes to jump at an Olympic event with a clear conscience,” the Beijing 2022 team Olympic champion was quoted as saying. After a six-week trip around the world, Kraft only returned to training at the beginning of June.

Five decisions on the mat are on the program in Zakopane. The men still have the team Olympic champions Manuel Fettner and Jan Hörl as well as Markus Müller and Daniel Tschofenig. Among the women are Sara Marita Kramer, Chiara Kreuzer, Julia Mühlbacher, Jacqueline Seifriedsberger and Hannah Wiegele. The normal hill competitions will take place on June 27 (women) and June 28 (men), followed by the mixed competitions (June 29) and the large hill.

See also  Judo and fencing give another two bronzes to Italy

You may also like

Cris Lencioni: American fighter suffers cardiac arrest during...

National Men’s Asian Games Team enters Jinhua Campus_Zhejiang...

Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green diventa unrestricted free...

Dole Italia is the technical partner of Swimtheisland...

The highest level of amateur badminton in our...

SOCCER ONLINE: A chance for new faces, the...

Do you know why sea water is good...

Celtic Glasgow bring Rodgers back as manager

Great contribution from our bench, especially Ricci and...

Serie A 2023-24: the 20 teams in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy