Sports

by admin
Stefan Kraft clearly dominated the qualification for the ski flying in Vikersund, which is part of the Raw Air series. The man from Salzburg landed at 239.0 meters on Friday evening and with 216.0 points, he was 15 points ahead of Michael Hayböck, although he even jumped 0.5 meters further with a smaller start. World Cup leader Halvor Egner Granerud came third with 238.0 meters and 200.4 points.

The Upper Austrian Hayböck started from gate 13, Kraft got deducted 7.3 more gate compensation points for his jump from gate 14 than his ÖSV teammate. Due to the bad wind conditions, the man from Salzburg received 14.3 wind compensation points during his jump, Hayböck had a 2.6 point deduction here.

With Jan Hörl in tenth (223.5 m/186.4 points), Manuel Fettner in twelfth place (219.5/181.7) as well as Daniel Tschofenig (15th/208.5/174.6) and Maximilian Steiner ( 37th/176.0/131.1), four other Austrians qualified for the competition on Saturday (5.30 p.m., live on ORF1). Clemens Aigner, on the other hand, missed the leap into the top 40 as 46th (168.0 m/115.9 points).

