Kraft in Planica fourth in qualification

Kraft in Planica fourth in qualification

Stefan Kraft took fourth place in qualifying for the Ski Flying World Cup in Planica on Thursday with a jump of 222.5 m. The man from Salzburg was the best non-Slovene behind the local heroes Anze Lanisek (239 m), Timi Zajc (241.5) and Domen Prevc (230). The ÖSV-Adler was 15.6 points short of the qualifying winner Lanisek.

As the second best Austrian, Jan Hörl, who managed a 233 m jump, came in sixth. Hörl, however, had two more hatches than his compatriot. Only Kraft and Norway’s overall World Cup winner Halvor Egner Granerud, who finished fifth with 220.5 m, jumped from hatch seven and didn’t reach the distances of the top Slovenian trio (hatch eight).

Michael Hayböck (232.5 m/8th), Daniel Tschofenig (226 m/9th) and Manuel Fettner (207/23rd) also qualified for the Friday jumping (3 p.m., live on ORF1) at the end of the season. Clemens Aigner (185.5/47) and Clemens Leitner (164/62), on the other hand, missed out on the top 40.

