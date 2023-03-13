Stefan Kraft lost his lead in Monday’s Raw Air to Halvor Egner Granerud. While the World Cup leader from Norway achieved the highest distance at the second station in Lillehammer in the qualification for the first competition on Tuesday, Kraft, as the second-best Austrian, only ended up in ninth place behind Daniel Tschofenig.

After five of twelve competitions, Granerud is now 2.7 points ahead of Kraft and 14.9 points ahead of Anze Lanisek from Slovenia in the Raw Air ranking. The next two competitions are scheduled for Tuesday (4.10 p.m.) and Thursday (4.30 p.m., both live on ORF1) in Lillehammer. In contrast to the Four Hills Tournament, for example, the results in the qualification are also included in the overall ranking in the Raw Air Series.

