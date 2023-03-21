12
Stefan Kraft celebrated a victory at the end of the Raw Air series on Sunday. The 29-year-old from Salzburg triumphed for the first time in ski flying in Vikersund and celebrated his 29th World Cup victory. In the raw-air standings, Kraft finished second behind Halvor Egner Granerud, who finished second in the daily standings, 7.6 points behind the Austrian. The Norwegian is also the early winner of the overall World Cup.
