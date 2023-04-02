Sinja Kraus made it into the main competition of the tennis WTA tournament in Bogota. The 20-year-old didn’t give Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic a chance in the second and final qualifying round on Sunday in a 6-2 6-2 win. The day before, the ÖTV actor had already defeated the German Lena Papadakis 6: 4 3: 6 6: 2 at the sand court event endowed with 259,303 dollars.

For number 192 in the world, who won an ITF tournament in Mosquera (Colombia) a week ago, it is only the third appearance in the main competition of a WTA tournament. Kraus had previously suffered a defeat in Linz in November 2021 and in Prague in July 2022 in the first round.

Julia Grabher will be present at the WTA 500 event in Charleston. In the opening round, the woman from Vorarlberg will measure herself against the number ten seeded 34-year-old Chinese Zhang Shuai, who is ranked 27th in the world. The two have never played against each other before.

