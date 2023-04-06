Home Sports Kraus has no chance in Bogota round of 16 – sport.ORF.at
Kraus has no chance in Bogota round of 16

Kraus has no chance in Bogota round of 16

After her debut win on the WTA tour, Sinja Kraus was eliminated in the round of 16 at the clay court tournament in Bogota. The 20-year-old from Vienna, who qualified for the main draw and defeated Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska in the first round, had no chance against Italy’s Nuria Brancaccio on Thursday and lost 6-2 in less than an hour’s play :6.

