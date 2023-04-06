After her debut win on the WTA tour, Sinja Kraus was eliminated in the round of 16 at the clay court tournament in Bogota. The 20-year-old from Vienna, who qualified for the main draw and defeated Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska in the first round, had no chance against Italy’s Nuria Brancaccio on Thursday and lost 6-2 in less than an hour’s play :6.

