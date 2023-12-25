KRC Genk wants the match against Antwerp to be postponed if there is no decision about the match against Anderlecht on Tuesday

© BELGIUM

KRC Genk officially files a complaint with the Referee Department after losing 2-1 on the field of Anderlecht. Blue and White wants to have the match replayed. “Correct application of the rules and replay of the match is the only correct decision in this case,” it said. If no decision has been made in the case by Tuesday, Blue and White wants the match against Antwerp (Tuesday at 1:30 PM) to be postponed. However, according to the Pro League, that is not an option. “There is no legal basis for postponing that match,” it said.

Racing announced on Sunday afternoon that it would play the match against Antwerp with reservations. Later in the day, Blauw-Wit also announced that it wanted to have the match against the national champion postponed if no decision had been made by then about whether or not to replay the match. the match against Anderlecht.

Genk will miss both Daniel Munoz and Joseph Paintsil against the national champion. The former received his fifth yellow card of the season at Lotto Park on Saturday, while Paintsil was sent red again for protesting after the purple and white winning goal. According to the rules, those cards remain valid anyway, whether the duel is replayed or not does not matter. Yet Genk wants both players to be available against Antwerp. If the decision about the match against Anderlecht is not made in time, the match against The Great Old will have to be postponed, according to the vice-champion.

Read the statement that KRC Genk sent to the world on Sunday afternoon:

During the match on Saturday evening against Sporting Anderlecht, the referee team made a wrong decision after a penalty phase. In the replay, Yira Sor kicked in a stopped penalty from Bryan Heynen. According to the regulations, that penalty should have been retaken.

KRC Genk must submit a complaint to the Referee Department for this. Correct application of the rules and replay of the match is the only correct decision in this case.

