KRC Genk will miss Daniel Munoz and Hendrik Van Crombrugge on Thursday, the ref is a Maltese engineer

UEFA appointed Trustin Farrugia Cann as referee for the KRC Genk-FK Cukaricki match, which concludes the group stage of the Conference League for the Limburgers on Thursday (kick-off 6.45 pm).

The 37-year-old Maltese has been active internationally for eight years. As an electrical engineer, he made a career in his own country as CEO of the government company Infrastructure Malta. The Pole Bartosz Frankowski assists Farrugia Cann as VAR, he refereed Shakhtar-Antwerp in the Champions League two weeks ago.

KRC Genk will have to make do without right back Daniel Munoz on Thursday, who received his third yellow card in the group stage against Fiorentina. Goalkeeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge is also not present, as he is still experiencing too much pain in his shoulder after landing incorrectly following a save in the match against Fiorentina.

In addition to defender Jovanovic, the visitors also miss their coach Igor Matic with a red suspension.

