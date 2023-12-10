Krčmář and spol. they fight in Hochfilzen in a relay

A week ago in Östersund, Sweden, the favored Norwegians dominated the relay. During the whole race they only needed seven spare cartridges, they performed very well on their skis and the result was a triumph with a twenty-second advantage over the second France.

The Czech quartet consisting of Michal Krčmář, Jakub Štvrtecký, Jonáš Mareček and Adam Václavík finished in tenth place in Sweden. Even in Austria, the Norwegians, who completely dominated Saturday’s fighter, will be among the biggest favorites.

