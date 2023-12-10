Home » Krčmář and spol. they fight in Hochfilzen in a relay
Sports

Krčmář and spol. they fight in Hochfilzen in a relay

by admin
Krčmář and spol. they fight in Hochfilzen in a relay

A week ago in Östersund, Sweden, the favored Norwegians dominated the relay. During the whole race they only needed seven spare cartridges, they performed very well on their skis and the result was a triumph with a twenty-second advantage over the second France.

The Czech quartet consisting of Michal Krčmář, Jakub Štvrtecký, Jonáš Mareček and Adam Václavík finished in tenth place in Sweden. Even in Austria, the Norwegians, who completely dominated Saturday’s fighter, will be among the biggest favorites.

See also  Ice and Snow Covenant China's Invitation | Zhang Haidi: Beijing is opening its enthusiastic embrace to the world's Paralympic athletes

You may also like

Junior Champion: “Snow is falling in Barranquilla!”: Vladimir...

Bucks, Pacers square off in dispute over game...

CBA regular season: Beijing Enterprises beats Fujian Xunxing...

VTCs mobilize to denounce their working conditions during...

Miguel Layún and FC Juárez exchange controversial messages

What to bet on today? Sports calendar and...

The volleyball players of České Budějovice lost to...

Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 Draw: This is how...

VIDEO. Draymond Green goes crazy again and delivers...

Bayern Munich or a Spanish club as probable...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy