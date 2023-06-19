Krejčí is in Hradec: Title? I was happily sad. I will not spit on Sparta

Why are you coming to Hradec Králové?

A lot of things contributed to my decision. Negotiations with the club were great from the beginning, a great atmosphere blew over me right away. At the first meeting with Jirka Sabou (sports director), we sat down and talked about a few things. There is a new beautiful stadium that looks great that I have had the chance to see. I like that the traditional lollipops that go with it are left. I expect people to walk too. When I put this all together I was excited.

Did you have other options? Mladá Boleslav was also interested in you.

I was in contact with Boleslav, there was also an offer from abroad, but everything prevailed for Hradec.

Did you want to stay in the Czech Republic with your family?

It definitely wasn’t like that. I was waiting for an offer from abroad that would make sense for the family. In the end, she came, but after a debate with my wife, we decided to stay in the Czech Republic.

But you probably had to make a lot of concessions financially, didn’t you?

It wasn’t about the money at all. I really enjoy football, after the last year I have a terrible desire to play. I am looking forward to a new challenge. I believe that I will be of help to Hradec.

You didn’t play a single minute in Sparta last season. How did you bite the sidelines?

Of course, it was a difficult period. I was happily sad after the season. I know it’s a weird connection, but I really felt that way. I was happy for the boys, for the whole club, that the title was won after such a long time. But I was sad that I didn’t get the chance to be there.

So you don’t claim the title?

I didn’t win it, I wasn’t on the field with the boys, I didn’t play a single minute. I only trained with them during the national team break, when they needed to replenish the number. Otherwise, I was with baby B. The boys won the title, I cheered for them, I went to every game, but it wasn’t my merit.

Did you not want to play for B in the second league?

We talked about it, but I wasn’t cleared to play. I wanted to, I tried to arrange it, but I was told that B is for young players. I stayed in the position I was in. But mind you, it’s not like I’m complaining and crying here now. Not at all. In short, our paths diverged.

Photo: FC Hradec Králové

Footballer Ladislav Krejčí (left) signs a contract in Hradec Králové, the club’s sports director Jiří Sabou sits next to him.

How did your position outside of Sparta’s first team go?

At first it was unpleasant, a shock. But it wasn’t like I was kicked out of the team. I should have looked for another club, we tried to find one a year ago in the summer, but no such possibility came. In the Czech Republic, we did not agree on financial conditions, the differences were big. I would leave everything else between me and the club. I certainly don’t want to spit on Sparta. Sparta raised me, put me in great football, I experienced all the beautiful moments of my career with them. I am grateful to her, always will be. Unfortunately, it happens that you do not agree. Such things belong to football.

Aren’t you worried that a year’s break might affect your performance?

It’s the other way around, I’m looking forward to the break. It’s hard to train full every week and just watch on the weekend when everyone is getting ready for the match. It can grind you down or make you hungrier. That’s why I’m here, I want to try to get back to the form that graced me.

You still have the motivation to prove something, don’t you?

It would be wrong if I came here just to finish my career. I certainly don’t feel it. I want to play football again and show people that I can do it. I’m not hungry for football, that’s more important. Then it depends on me and other circumstances, what will happen on the pitch. But I will work hard and enjoy football.

Expectations from you as a former Sparta player and representative will be high. Are you ready?

Of course I count on that. But the expectations are on me all my life, I only played in Sparta and Bologna. I’m used to the pressure. A footballer has to deal with it.

Penalties key to Spartan title. Debate in the program Přímák. Video: Sport.cz

In addition, the boom with the new stadium will also come in the city itself. can you feel it

It’s only good that Hradec is experiencing something like this. I know it here very well, my grandmother is not far from here, we often went here to the water park when I was a child. I have a positive relationship with Hradec. I hope people will come and drive us to a successful season. In addition, Hradec legend Václav Pilař also came.

You know him, you fought together for a place in the national team. Will it be the same here?

(smile) I’ll leave that to the coach, that’s a question for him. But I also felt an interest from his side to come here.

Relatively recently, you also had unpleasant health problems, you suffered a pulmonary embolism. Are you in good health?

I probably had it after the vaccination, no other cause was found. Three months after the pulmonary embolism, I was able to start playing football. Since then I have been in full training and have not had the slightest problem. I don’t want to shout it, I’ll knock it. (taps finger on teeth)

What was your impression of Hradec during the past two seasons?

I think he played excellent football. He played straight, sharp. When he played against Sparta, I watched him from the stands. He always came to me very well prepared. Sparta never once had it easy with him.

