Krejčí: We confirmed to our critics that we have Europe. Now they're going to crawl into a hole for a while

Krejčí: We confirmed to our critics that we have Europe. Now they're going to crawl into a hole for a while

How did you feel immediately after the match, when you celebrated the promotion with the sold-out Letna?

I felt great. But I’m still great.

Is promotion to the Europa League a patch for elimination from the Champions League?

The main thing is that we proved that we can show our game even against such teams as Copenhagen or Dinamo Zagreb.

Honestly, did you believe you would give Zagreb four goals?

Of course. I believed in advancing to the Champions League, the elimination was disappointing. We have the quality and character for it. We confirmed it now in a double match with Dinamo. I am glad that we have confirmed to those who criticize us that we have Europe. Now they will crawl into a hole for a while and wait for our next failure.

Did you dream of such a course of the match?

We knew it had to be this way. We scored a quick goal, which we really wanted.

At three zero you cashed. Were you worried that the rematch would end unsuccessfully like with Copenhagen?

I have a slightly different way of thinking than some. I didn’t remember Copenhagen. When you start thinking like this, you support negative thoughts and you fit into them more easily. Maybe you could feel it from us in Zagreb, but at home we beat our opponents except for a short lapse in the second half.

